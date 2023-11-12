Lido Advisors LLC Buys 11,647 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 282,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,647 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $30,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 114,883.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,198,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,656,765,000 after purchasing an additional 46,157,887 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,764,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,885,000 after purchasing an additional 94,030 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,876,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,031,000 after purchasing an additional 78,301 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 874,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,873,000 after acquiring an additional 74,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 304,095.4% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 666,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,464,000 after acquiring an additional 665,969 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJJ opened at $98.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.85 and a 200 day moving average of $103.19. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.79 and a fifty-two week high of $116.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

