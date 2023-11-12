Lido Advisors LLC Has $21.53 Million Stock Position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 775,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,626 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $21,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 135,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 109,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 49,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGL opened at $27.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $26.28 and a 1-year high of $28.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.32.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

