Lido Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,549,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,064 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC owned about 2.31% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF worth $34,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 387,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,583,000 after purchasing an additional 165,422 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 23.4% in the second quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 312,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after acquiring an additional 59,331 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $361,000. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 26,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yoder Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 70,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FENY opened at $23.00 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 1-year low of $20.47 and a 1-year high of $25.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.23.

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

