Lido Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,402,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,564 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF comprises about 0.4% of Lido Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Lido Advisors LLC owned 7.54% of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF worth $56,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Q3 Asset Management grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 262.2% during the 2nd quarter. Q3 Asset Management now owns 245,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,896,000 after buying an additional 178,001 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 520.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 228,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,374,000 after purchasing an additional 191,730 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 29.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 278,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,192,000 after acquiring an additional 63,969 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FCOM opened at $41.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $768.55 million, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.89. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a 12-month low of $30.15 and a 12-month high of $42.82.

About Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

