Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) Shares Bought by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,262,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,264 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF comprises 0.5% of Lido Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Lido Advisors LLC owned approximately 9.56% of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF worth $71,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 23.0% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 47,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 8,867 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 36.0% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 332,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,893,000 after buying an additional 88,001 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,759,000.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FIDU opened at $54.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.92. The firm has a market cap of $741.20 million, a PE ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.13. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 1-year low of $49.71 and a 1-year high of $59.00.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

