Lido Advisors LLC Has $88.49 Million Position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,879,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352,680 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Lido Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Lido Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $88,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,239,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,981,000 after purchasing an additional 34,801 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 511,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,072,000 after buying an additional 21,507 shares during the period. Vicus Capital increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 226,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,858,000 after buying an additional 142,993 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,648,000 after buying an additional 9,037 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 214,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,564,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the period.

Shares of FNCL stock opened at $47.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.82 and a 200-day moving average of $46.87. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 1-year low of $42.42 and a 1-year high of $52.66.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

