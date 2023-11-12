Must Asset Management Inc. Has $306,000 Position in Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN)

Must Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN – Free Report) by 48.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 77,090 shares during the quarter. Broadwind comprises 0.8% of Must Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Must Asset Management Inc. owned 0.39% of Broadwind worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWEN. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadwind in the 1st quarter valued at $3,840,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Broadwind by 430.3% in the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 617,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 501,240 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the 1st quarter valued at $658,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the 1st quarter valued at $480,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the 3rd quarter valued at $345,000. 31.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BWEN stock opened at $2.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.13. Broadwind, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $6.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.75.

Broadwind ( NASDAQ:BWEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $50.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Broadwind, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BWEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Broadwind in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Broadwind in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Broadwind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

In other Broadwind news, Director Thomas A. Wagner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total value of $39,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,683 shares in the company, valued at $333,895.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 7,790 shares of company stock worth $28,483 in the last ninety days. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

