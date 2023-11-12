53,154 Shares in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Bought by Must Asset Management Inc.

Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 53,154 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000. Euronav accounts for 2.2% of Must Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EURN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Euronav during the fourth quarter worth $91,843,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Euronav by 1,609.7% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,501,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Euronav by 1,274.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,202,962 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,468 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Euronav during the first quarter worth $11,717,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Euronav by 50.7% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,524,075 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,418,000 after acquiring an additional 848,897 shares in the last quarter.

Get Euronav alerts:

Euronav Price Performance

Shares of EURN stock opened at $18.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Euronav NV has a 12 month low of $12.94 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered Euronav from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com lowered Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Euronav from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.00 to $18.43 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Euronav presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.01.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Euronav

Euronav Company Profile

(Free Report)

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EURN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.