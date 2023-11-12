Must Asset Management Inc. Has $572,000 Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Must Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 71.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,902 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard comprises approximately 1.6% of Must Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Must Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 186.4% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 140.4% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $94.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $74.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.85. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.94 and a 1 year high of $94.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ATVI shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.28.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard Profile

(Free Report)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.