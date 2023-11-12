61,735 Shares in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Purchased by Must Asset Management Inc.

Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 61,735 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000. Transocean accounts for approximately 1.1% of Must Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RIG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Transocean by 9.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,315,980 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $148,981,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165,717 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 64.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,992,307 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $178,031,000 after purchasing an additional 10,962,276 shares during the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP boosted its position in Transocean by 61.8% during the first quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 23,094,545 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $146,881,000 after acquiring an additional 8,820,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Transocean by 17.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,546,064 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $124,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Transocean by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,330,357 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $83,586,000 after purchasing an additional 6,925,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 57,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $470,668.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 417,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,434,225.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Transocean stock opened at $6.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 2.96. Transocean Ltd. has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $8.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.14). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 44.49%. The business had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

RIG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Transocean from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Transocean from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Transocean from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Transocean from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.89.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

