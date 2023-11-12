Must Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 75,488 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000. Golden Ocean Group accounts for about 1.5% of Must Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 204,429 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 13,936 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 1,571,901 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,829,000 after purchasing an additional 348,957 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 589,148 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 52,472 shares during the last quarter. XY Capital Ltd bought a new position in Golden Ocean Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $381,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Golden Ocean Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $192,000. 19.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOGL opened at $7.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.12. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a 52-week low of $6.89 and a 52-week high of $10.58.

Golden Ocean Group ( NASDAQ:GOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The shipping company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $153.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.90 million. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 10.19%. Analysts expect that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.40%.

GOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Golden Ocean Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. It operates dry bulk vessels comprising of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company's vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

