75,364 Shares in Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO) Acquired by Must Asset Management Inc.

Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 75,364 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000. Frontline makes up 2.9% of Must Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Frontline by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 461,429 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 78,255 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Frontline by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 212,836 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 20,417 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Frontline by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,457,223 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $39,225,000 after acquiring an additional 293,141 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Frontline during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Frontline by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 274,217 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 15,618 shares during the period. 25.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Frontline from $18.20 to $21.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Frontline in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Frontline from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Frontline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.03.

Frontline Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FRO opened at $21.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.39 and a 200 day moving average of $16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. Frontline plc has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $22.95.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. Frontline had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 31.87%. The company had revenue of $522.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Frontline plc will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontline Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.92%. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.25%.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

