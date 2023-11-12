SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Stake Raised by Must Asset Management Inc.

Must Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,988 shares during the quarter. SoFi Technologies makes up 6.1% of Must Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Must Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,808,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846,633 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,820,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,429,000 after acquiring an additional 372,563 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $83,643,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,112,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,524,000 after acquiring an additional 721,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,051,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,154,000 after acquiring an additional 484,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 44,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $298,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,239,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,082,379.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Christopher Lapointe acquired 14,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.69 per share, with a total value of $100,015.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 827,068 shares in the company, valued at $5,533,084.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $298,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,239,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,082,379.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 341,405 shares of company stock worth $2,719,778 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SOFI shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $11.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised SoFi Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.93.

SoFi Technologies Trading Up 1.3 %

SOFI stock opened at $6.94 on Friday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $11.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.65.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $564.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.30 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.90% and a negative net margin of 20.31%. The business’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

SoFi Technologies Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

Featured Stories

