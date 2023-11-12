Eneti Inc. (NYSE:NETI) Shares Bought by Must Asset Management Inc.

Must Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eneti Inc. (NYSE:NETI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 264,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,809 shares during the quarter. Eneti comprises about 8.8% of Must Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Must Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eneti were worth $3,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eneti by 497.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eneti during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eneti during the second quarter worth $122,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Eneti by 31.6% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eneti during the first quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

Eneti Stock Performance

Shares of NETI stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.64. Eneti Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $13.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet cut Eneti from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Eneti Profile

Eneti Inc engages in offshore wind and marine-based renewable energy businesses. It owns and operates five wind turbine installation vessels. The company was formerly known as Scorpio Bulkers Inc and changed its name to Eneti Inc in February 2021. Eneti Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Monaco.

