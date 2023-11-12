Kalos Management Inc. Has $36,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Kalos Management Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 127.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $70.05 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $66.47 and a twelve month high of $86.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.69. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

