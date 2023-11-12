Rhumbline Advisers Has $77.13 Million Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,971 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.22% of Ameriprise Financial worth $77,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Motco increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 15.6% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 3.1% in the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 44.4% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 4.2% in the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:AMP opened at $336.36 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $275.09 and a fifty-two week high of $358.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $330.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $326.31.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMP

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.