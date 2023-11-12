Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,404,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,481 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Corteva were worth $80,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Corteva by 2.0% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Corteva by 4.9% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.8% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.3% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTVA. Oppenheimer raised shares of Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.63.

Corteva Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $43.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.35 and a 1 year high of $68.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.64. The stock has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.80.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 49.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

In other news, CFO David J. Anderson purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.97 per share, with a total value of $105,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,364.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.