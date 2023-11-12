Synovus Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,990 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 1,675.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 552.5% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,305 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. HSBC dropped their price target on Halliburton from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on Halliburton from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 15,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $643,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,276. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,012,362. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 15,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $643,986.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,236 shares of company stock valued at $2,573,715. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Price Performance

NYSE:HAL opened at $38.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.12. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $27.84 and a 1 year high of $43.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.61% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.99%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

