Synovus Financial Corp Purchases 1,116 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 106.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after acquiring an additional 18,488 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth about $284,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 215,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,072,000 after acquiring an additional 4,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NUE. Citigroup upped their price objective on Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nucor from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Nucor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.56.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In other news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $898,146.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,092,251.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Performance

NYSE:NUE opened at $152.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.72. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.46 and a fifty-two week high of $182.68.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.50 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.34%.

Nucor Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.