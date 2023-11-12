Jacobi Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $53.63 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $50.95 and a 12-month high of $58.42. The company has a market cap of $56.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

