Jacobi Capital Management LLC Buys 293 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 26.1% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 9,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 25.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 4.0% during the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 247.2% during the second quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 5.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nucor Stock Up 1.0 %

NUE stock opened at $152.62 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $129.46 and a twelve month high of $182.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $37.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.48.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 17.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NUE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Nucor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nucor from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.56.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In related news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $898,146.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,092,251.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

