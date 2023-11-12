Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 173 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,671 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 173.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at $15,907,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Stock Up 5.2 %

AMAT stock opened at $150.68 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.68 and a twelve month high of $155.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $140.01 and its 200-day moving average is $137.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.59.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 24.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 16.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Applied Materials from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.59.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

