Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by Iridian Asset Management LLC CT

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT decreased its position in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 366,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,531 shares during the quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. accounts for approximately 1.9% of Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. were worth $20,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,054,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,209,457,000 after purchasing an additional 9,192,928 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. in the 4th quarter worth about $258,688,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,437,000. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,063,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,737,000. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Trading Up 2.0 %

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. stock opened at $63.55 on Friday. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. has a 12-month low of $45.03 and a 12-month high of $64.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.66.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.’s payout ratio is currently 21.78%.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $370,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,644,896 shares in the company, valued at $726,861,152. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KKR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.97.

About Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.

(Free Report)

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

