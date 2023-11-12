Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Shares Sold by Iridian Asset Management LLC CT

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT cut its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) by 60.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265,134 shares during the period. Beacon Roofing Supply comprises about 1.3% of Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $14,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 37.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Beacon Roofing Supply

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 46,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.59 per share, for a total transaction of $2,935,950.30. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,218,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,771,141.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Christine Stroh Reddy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total value of $39,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 314 shares in the company, valued at $24,529.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 46,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.59 per share, for a total transaction of $2,935,950.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,218,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,771,141.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BECN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $91.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.40.

Beacon Roofing Supply Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of BECN opened at $75.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.42 and a fifty-two week high of $87.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.26.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

