Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Shares Sold by Kabouter Management LLC

Kabouter Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) by 58.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 26,700 shares during the period. Dorian LPG comprises about 0.3% of Kabouter Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Kabouter Management LLC’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 30.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Dorian LPG in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Dorian LPG in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Dorian LPG by 30.0% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Dorian LPG Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE LPG opened at $36.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.73. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a one year low of $15.81 and a one year high of $39.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.12.

Dorian LPG Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.39%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LPG shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 5th. Finally, Pareto Securities raised Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dorian LPG

In other Dorian LPG news, insider Tim Truels Hansen sold 25,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total value of $940,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,028,030.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dorian LPG news, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total value of $145,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,021,363.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tim Truels Hansen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $940,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 186,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,028,030.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dorian LPG Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

