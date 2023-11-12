1ST Source Bank Sells 4,088 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

1ST Source Bank reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,088 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 390,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,889,000 after purchasing an additional 22,396 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,308,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $42.43 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $37.92 and a one year high of $44.91. The company has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.24.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

