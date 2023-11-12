Kabouter Management LLC Has $71.51 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Kabouter Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,227,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266,378 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises 38.8% of Kabouter Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Kabouter Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $71,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 5,155 shares in the last quarter. Lwmg LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lwmg LLC now owns 57,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 16.5% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 49,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after buying an additional 7,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17.7% in the second quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 39,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 5,937 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ SCZ opened at $55.68 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $52.21 and a 12 month high of $62.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.31. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.