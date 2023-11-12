1ST Source Bank Has $3.07 Million Stock Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

1ST Source Bank reduced its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,509 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HYG. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $118,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 130,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 89.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,580,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 125.8% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 48,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after acquiring an additional 26,892 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $74.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.43. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $71.68 and a 52-week high of $77.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.24.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

