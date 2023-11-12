Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank lessened its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,243 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 97,996.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,101,555,797 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $229,111,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099,413,455 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,966,499 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,278,132,000 after buying an additional 4,886,954 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,196,788 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,151,497,000 after buying an additional 598,164 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 104,649.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,247,436 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,320,866,000 after acquiring an additional 30,218,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,820,152 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,108,249,000 after acquiring an additional 6,003,997 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.4 %

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $93.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.42. The firm has a market cap of $163.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.69. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $89.67 and a twelve month high of $115.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 20.15%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. TheStreet downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wolfe Research raised Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.47.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

