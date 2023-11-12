1ST Source Bank Sells 178 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

1ST Source Bank reduced its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,703 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,210 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 530,031 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $285,358,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,345 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,645,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.3% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 10.1% during the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 12,474 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $577.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $255.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.78. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $447.90 and a 52 week high of $577.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $560.28 and a 200 day moving average of $539.62.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $612.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $585.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total transaction of $1,384,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,619,131.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total value of $1,384,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,619,131.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,265 shares of company stock worth $9,664,938 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

