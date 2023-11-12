1ST Source Bank Reduces Stock Position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

1ST Source Bank reduced its holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 165,732 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Patrick Industries comprises approximately 0.9% of 1ST Source Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $13,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PATK. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,971 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 51.4% during the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 6,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 136.0% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 557,123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,570,000 after buying an additional 321,042 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $928,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 96,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after acquiring an additional 23,700 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Derrick B. Mayes sold 1,900 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total value of $147,098.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,001 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $542,017.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 24,990 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $2,004,198.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,013 shares in the company, valued at $25,504,642.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Patrick Industries Price Performance

Shares of PATK opened at $78.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.59. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.48 and a fifty-two week high of $87.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $866.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.93 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.18%. Patrick Industries’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patrick Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PATK shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Patrick Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Patrick Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Patrick Industries from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Patrick Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.20.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

Further Reading

