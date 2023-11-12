1ST Source Bank Has $14.23 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

1ST Source Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 290,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,505 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises 0.9% of 1ST Source Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. 1ST Source Bank owned approximately 0.09% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $14,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 88,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 72,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

BATS EFV opened at $48.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.60 and a 200-day moving average of $49.05. The stock has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

