iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) is 1ST Source Bank’s 4th Largest Position

1ST Source Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 592,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,870 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 6.0% of 1ST Source Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. 1ST Source Bank owned about 0.19% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $93,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,778,659,000 after acquiring an additional 222,556,396 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,774,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,230,000. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,213,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,602,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of IWD stock opened at $150.29 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $164.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.60. The company has a market cap of $48.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

