1ST Source Bank Has $310.47 Million Holdings in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

1ST Source Bank increased its stake in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Free Report) by 0.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,404,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the quarter. 1st Source makes up approximately 20.0% of 1ST Source Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. 1ST Source Bank owned 0.30% of 1st Source worth $310,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of 1st Source in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1st Source during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1st Source during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 131.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of 1st Source by 407.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on SRCE. Piper Sandler upped their target price on 1st Source from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 1st Source in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

1st Source Stock Performance

SRCE opened at $46.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.71 and its 200 day moving average is $43.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.88. 1st Source Co. has a 12-month low of $38.77 and a 12-month high of $59.37.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $93.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.10 million. 1st Source had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 26.39%. On average, equities research analysts predict that 1st Source Co. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

1st Source Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.56%.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

Featured Articles

