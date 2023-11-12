Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,210 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,104 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPLX. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 3.4% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,397 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 6,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 9,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 4.6% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 27,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Mplx by 0.6% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 425,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,048,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

Mplx Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:MPLX opened at $35.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.76. Mplx Lp has a 1-year low of $31.34 and a 1-year high of $36.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.40.

Mplx Increases Dividend

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). Mplx had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 32.89%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Mplx’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.67%. Mplx’s payout ratio is presently 97.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on MPLX shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Mplx from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Mplx from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mplx in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Mplx in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mplx in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

