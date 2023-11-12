Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,461 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISTB. CGN Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 310,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,496,000 after purchasing an additional 15,023 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $302,000. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 9,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $46.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.60. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.37 and a 12 month high of $47.49.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

