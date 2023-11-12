Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Buys 127,713 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1,086.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,713 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.6% of Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFA. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

EFA opened at $69.10 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.20 and a fifty-two week high of $74.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.19.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

