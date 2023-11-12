Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Acquires 54 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $3,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,298,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,025,000 after acquiring an additional 52,604 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,988,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $863,125,000 after acquiring an additional 32,550 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,249,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,712,000 after acquiring an additional 16,356 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,078,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $447,561,000 after acquiring an additional 8,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 917,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $380,034,000 after buying an additional 77,980 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $332.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $442.73.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:FDS opened at $453.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $437.37 and a 200-day moving average of $420.41. The company has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.82. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $377.89 and a one year high of $474.13.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.51 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $535.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.32 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 32.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FactSet Research Systems news, insider John Costigan sold 1,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.97, for a total value of $524,027.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,681.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Kristina W. Karnovsky sold 1,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.75, for a total value of $613,865.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 839 shares in the company, valued at $375,662.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Costigan sold 1,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.97, for a total transaction of $524,027.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 445 shares in the company, valued at $200,681.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,338 shares of company stock valued at $7,160,097. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

