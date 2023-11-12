Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Purchases 716 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,986 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $4,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 7,961 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 22,779 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,875 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,346 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JNPR opened at $27.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.75. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.87 and a 52-week high of $34.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 78.57%.

In other Juniper Networks news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $414,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 225,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,235,111.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Juniper Networks news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $414,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 225,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,235,111.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total transaction of $26,298.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,182.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,924 shares of company stock worth $1,089,486. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on JNPR shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

