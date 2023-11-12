Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Sells 270 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MS. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 46,907,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,118,465,000 after buying an additional 913,447 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,013,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,371,814,000 after buying an additional 1,604,768 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,059,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,024,589,000 after buying an additional 12,321,786 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,920,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,701,171,000 after buying an additional 604,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,350,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,435,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.15 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.42.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $75.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.40. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $69.42 and a 12-month high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 60.93%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report).

