18,100 Shares in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Acquired by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,551,000. Andra AP fonden owned about 0.07% of Deckers Outdoor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 13.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 7.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $882,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 53.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,811,000 after purchasing an additional 12,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 24.9% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 8,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Up 0.5 %

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $632.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.95. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $326.10 and a 1-year high of $634.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $533.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $521.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $2.41. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.54 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 33.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 23.42 EPS for the current year.

DECK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $535.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $564.00 to $618.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $590.15.

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

In other news, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 4,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.00, for a total value of $2,348,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,747,656. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 4,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.00, for a total value of $2,348,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,747,656. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Garcia sold 7,192 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.50, for a total transaction of $4,045,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,257,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,787 shares of company stock valued at $8,251,144. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

