Andra AP fonden Trims Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Andra AP fonden trimmed its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Booking were worth $9,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 1.8% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,921,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 2.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,253,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 3.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 346,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $936,967,000 after acquiring an additional 12,941 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 73.6% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 731 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total value of $1,635,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,588,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total value of $86,237.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,469,007.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total value of $1,635,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,588,404.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $9,258,038. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booking Stock Performance

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $3,074.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,002.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,875.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,899.31 and a 1-year high of $3,251.71.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $67.85 by $4.47. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $53.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 148.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Booking from $3,110.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna increased their target price on Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,700.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, October 30th. DA Davidson raised Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,346.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Booking

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.