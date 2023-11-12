Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Decreases Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $19,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 569.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,579,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,923 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,875,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in Travelers Companies by 17,864.0% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 698,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $119,781,000 after buying an additional 694,909 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 215.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 917,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $159,378,000 after buying an additional 626,837 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Travelers Companies by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $615,847,000 after buying an additional 539,294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of TRV stock opened at $169.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.96. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.33 and a 1-year high of $194.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.98). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on TRV shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,786.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

