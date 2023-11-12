Andra AP fonden Increases Stock Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden owned about 0.10% of Burlington Stores worth $10,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000.
NYSE BURL opened at $130.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.88. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.66 and a 52-week high of $239.94. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.23.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $213.00 to $211.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $185.00 to $181.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.45.
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
