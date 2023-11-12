Andra AP fonden Increases Stock Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden owned about 0.10% of Burlington Stores worth $10,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Burlington Stores Price Performance

NYSE BURL opened at $130.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.88. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.66 and a 52-week high of $239.94. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.17. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $213.00 to $211.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $185.00 to $181.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.45.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BURL

Burlington Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.