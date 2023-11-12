Andra AP fonden Has $10.02 Million Stock Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Andra AP fonden lowered its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,300 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden owned about 0.11% of DaVita worth $10,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in DaVita in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in DaVita by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in DaVita by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Mirova acquired a new position in DaVita in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DaVita by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Get DaVita alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DVA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on DaVita in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on DaVita from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group raised DaVita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DaVita news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 9,794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total value of $997,127.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,297 shares in the company, valued at $8,276,847.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of DaVita stock opened at $82.99 on Friday. DaVita Inc. has a one year low of $67.88 and a one year high of $116.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.29 and its 200 day moving average is $95.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.98.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 63.38% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

DaVita Profile

(Free Report)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.