Avalon Trust Co Buys 945 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Avalon Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 821.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFAV. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $149,497,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,958,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,292 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 5,893.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,052,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,131 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 8,666.2% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 760,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 751,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,363,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,193,000 after acquiring an additional 434,479 shares in the last quarter.

BATS EFAV opened at $65.09 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.40 and its 200 day moving average is $67.21.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

