Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Lowers Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,753 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 11,900 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $21,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,617,824,000 after purchasing an additional 308,580 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 19.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,149,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,851,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309,835 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 6.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,500,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,114,837,000 after buying an additional 510,313 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,332,553 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $697,471,000 after buying an additional 62,134 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth $584,131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

NYSE TEL opened at $126.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.87. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $111.94 and a 1 year high of $146.60. The company has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TEL shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen upgraded TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.63.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

