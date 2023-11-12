Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp reduced its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,121 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 24.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 50.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 20.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.09.

NYSE:C opened at $42.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.04. The stock has a market cap of $80.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.55. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $53.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.27 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

In other Citigroup news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 410,060 shares in the company, valued at $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

