Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 17,285 Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 17,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.4% during the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 108,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 39,960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 76,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,321 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 13.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 34,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $899,485.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 167,533 shares in the company, valued at $4,335,754.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 53,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $1,444,551.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,481 shares in the company, valued at $4,232,811.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 34,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $899,485.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,335,754.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 446,226 shares of company stock worth $12,067,164. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $32.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.09.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $25.09 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $33.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.10.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.96%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 1st that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas producer to purchase up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.81%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

See Also

