Smithfield Trust Co Has $49,000 Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 167.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Cintas were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,898,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 5,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 6,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 6,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTAS opened at $533.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $504.67 and its 200-day moving average is $491.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.34 billion, a PE ratio of 40.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $423.06 and a 12 month high of $534.07.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 36.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.63%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Cintas from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $521.00 to $526.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.93.

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total value of $1,011,886.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,213,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

